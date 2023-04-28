Tavares picked up two assists in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5 on Thursday.
Tavares had been held scoreless in the previous two games, but he still has six points (three goals, three assists) and 19 shots in five games. Despite the assists, he and Mitch Marner struggled on the night. Tavares will be better in Game 6.
