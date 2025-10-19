Tavares scored two goals Saturday in a 4-3 OT loss to Seattle.

Tavares reached 500 points with Toronto on Saturday. He (Maple Leafs and Islanders) is now one of four players to have 500 points with two different teams. The others? Ron Francis (Hurricanes/Whalers and Penguins) Mark Messier (Oilers and Rangers) and Wayne Gretzky (Oilers and Kings). That's impressive Hall-of-Fame company. Tavares put up 621 points with the Isles (2009-18). Next up? Tavares has 497 goals. When he hits 500, he will become the fifth active player to hit that plateau (Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos, Evgeni Malkin).