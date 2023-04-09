Tavares scored twice Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Canadiens.

Tavares scored the winner at 15:16 of the first period, one-timing a pass from Mitchell Marner from the top of the crease. He made it 5-1 at 6:01 of the third with his 35th goal, backhanding a loose puck in the crease on the power play. Tavares has 78 points in 78 games this season and has 352 points in 358 games in blue and white.