Tavares scored twice Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

Tavares scored the winner at 6:37 of the second period when he took a pass from Calle Jarnkrok, went in alone and fired the puck past Magnus Hellberg's glove. He scored into an empty net late in the third. Tavares has three goals in his last two games and seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last seven games. Overall, he sits with 18 goals and 37 points in 40 games.