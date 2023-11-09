Tavares collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

The veteran center had a hand in each of Toronto's first two goals of the night. Tavares snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's up to five goals and 14 points in 13 games, taking full advantage of having the red-hot William Nylander on his wing.