Tavares collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
The veteran center had a hand in each of Toronto's first two goals of the night. Tavares snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's up to five goals and 14 points in 13 games, taking full advantage of having the red-hot William Nylander on his wing.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots lone goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Perfect start to season continues•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Five-game, nine-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First in NHL in assists•