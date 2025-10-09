Tavares notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 35-year-old helped set up Bobby McMann for the Leafs' first goal of the season exactly one minute into the first period with a faceoff win, then chipped in on a William Nylander empty-netter late in the third. Toronto's Core Four is now a Big Three with Mitch Marner in Vegas, but Tavares's role as the No. 2 center behind Auston Matthews shouldn't change much.