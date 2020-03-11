Play

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two-point night in win

Tavares notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

The Leafs' power-play unit came through with just enough offense for Frederik Andersen, and Tavares was right in the thick of the action. The 29-year-old now has 26 goals and 60 points through 63 games, his seventh straight campaign reaching the 60-point plateau.

