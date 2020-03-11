Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two-point night in win
Tavares notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.
The Leafs' power-play unit came through with just enough offense for Frederik Andersen, and Tavares was right in the thick of the action. The 29-year-old now has 26 goals and 60 points through 63 games, his seventh straight campaign reaching the 60-point plateau.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tallies pair of goals•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ready to rock Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots goal in road loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three points including OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.