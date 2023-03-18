Tavares collected two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over Carolina.

Both points came in the first period as the Maple Leafs grabbed a 3-1 lead. Tavares has been hit or miss since the All-Star break, recording five multi-point performances but getting held off the scoresheet entirely seven times. His overall production has been more than solid -- the 32-year-old has nine goals and 16 points in the last 15 games.