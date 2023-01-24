Tavares scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
The 32-year-old hasn't always had a lot of success against the team that drafted him -- Tavares has only four goals and seven points in 10 career games against the Isles -- but he made an impact Monday, setting up William Nylander for the Leafs' first goal of the night early in the second period, then having Nylander return the favor less than three minutes later. Tavares is putting together a strong January, and over the last 10 games he's piled up six goals and 13 points.
