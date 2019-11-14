Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points against former club

Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

He did his best to play hero for the Leafs in his old Nassau Coliseum haunt, lighting the lamp with 38 seconds left to bring Toronto within one, but the team couldn't find an equalizer. Tavares has three two-point efforts in his last four games, pushing him up to six goals and 13 points through 13 games.