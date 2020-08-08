Tavares netted a goal on six shots and supplied a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

Tavares' tally cut the deficit to one goal with 3:06 left in the third period. Zach Hyman would pot the equalizer, and Tavares set up Auston Matthews for the game-winner in overtime. The 29-year-old Tavares has compiled three points, 19 shots and a minus-2 rating through four games. The Maple Leafs will need more consistency from the star center in Sunday's Game 5.