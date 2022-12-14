Tavares logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Anaheim.

Tavares buried a net-front feed from Mitch Marner to extend Toronto's lead to 2-0 in the first period. He'd add an assist on Michael Bunting's tally in the second. The veteran center had cooled off a bit after a torrid stretch in Nov. but he's now recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four contests. Tavares now has 14 goals and 16 assists through 30 games this season.