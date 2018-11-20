Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points in win over Jackets
Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
After the Ducks snapped his seven-game point streak Friday, Tavares wasted no time in starting a new one. The former Islander now has 13 goals and 25 points in 21 games to begin his tenure in Toronto, and the 28-year-old likely only needs to avoid an injury to establish new career highs in scoring this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Racks up three points•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Nifty deflection stands as winner•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up four goals•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Follows up hattie with two more•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First hattie in blue and white•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...