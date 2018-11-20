Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

After the Ducks snapped his seven-game point streak Friday, Tavares wasted no time in starting a new one. The former Islander now has 13 goals and 25 points in 21 games to begin his tenure in Toronto, and the 28-year-old likely only needs to avoid an injury to establish new career highs in scoring this season.