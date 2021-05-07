Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs' second line contributed their first two goals Thursday. Tavares had a hand in Alex Galchenyuk's goal 16 seconds in before scoring one of his own three minutes later. The 30-year-old Tavares has 48 points (18 tallies, 30 helpers), 153 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 53 contests as a reliable contributor in the top six.