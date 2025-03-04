Tavares scored a power-play goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Tavares broke the deadlock for the Maple Leafs midway through the second period with his 24th goal of the season, and he later participated in the build-up of Matthew Knies' power-play tally. Tavares has been in deadly form since returning from a six-game absence in late January due to a lower-body injury, and he's notched 10 points (four goals, six assists) over his last 10 contests, adding a plus-5 rating, 21 shots on goal, seven hits and seven blocked shots over that span.
