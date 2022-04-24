Tavares (rest) will not play Sunday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Tavares is getting a rest day as the Maple Leafs gear up for the postseason. The veteran center 26 goals and 75 points through 78 games this season. He should be back in the lineup Tuesday against Detroit.
