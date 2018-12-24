Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Unsung hero
Tavares found twine and also generated an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime home win over the Red Wings.
Kasperi Kapanen delivered the game-winner in overtime, but Tavares was clutch in his own right, as he scored the equalizer with eight seconds remaining in regulation. It comes as no surprise that Tavares has been a seamless fit in Toronto, leading the Original Six club with 24 goals through 37 games.
