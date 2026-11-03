Tavares (lower body) resumed skating Tuesday and is now listed as day-to-day, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Tavares took part in his first team skate since going down with a lower-body injury in the Maple Leafs' clash against Buffalo on Oct. 15. The 36-year-old center was wearing a red non-contact sweater at morning skate, indicating that he's not quite ready to return. However, his activation from injured reserve is an indication that his return is near. When healthy this season, the 18-year NHL veteran has two goals, seven points, 17 shots on net and five blocked shots across seven appearances. He'll have shot to return in Saturday's clash against the Canadiens.