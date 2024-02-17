Tavares (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Anaheim, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Tavares is dealing with a minor injury and will miss at least one contest as a result. He will be replaced on the second line by Max Domi. Tavares is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup against St. Louis. He has accounted for 15 goals, 40 points and 188 shots on net over 51 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Expected back versus Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three more points Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pair of points in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Seven-game pointless skid•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Just three shifts in third period•