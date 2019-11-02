Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Won't play Saturday
Tavares (finger) won't be available for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Tavares returned to practice Wednesday and appears to be on the brink of returning to game action, but he'll have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with L.A. for his next opportunity to do so.
