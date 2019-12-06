Play

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Won't practice Friday

Tavares (personal) won't practice Friday Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The Maple Leafs have yet to release any information regarding Tavares' status for Saturday's matchup with St. Louis, but he should be considered questionable at this point. If he's unavailable, Nicolas Petan will likely draw into the lineup against the Blues.

