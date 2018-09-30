Subban was sent to waivers by Toronto on Sunday.

Subban is still chasing his NHL debut after being traded from Vancouver to Los Angeles last season before the Kings decided to let him go in the offseason. The 23-year-old scored just four goals and 13 points in 52 AHL contests last year, but did score 16 goals and 36 points during the 2016-17 campaign with AHL Utica.