Benn (undisclosed) was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens for precautionary reasons.

Benn was apparently injured early in the first period. Since it's a preseason game, the team feels no need to risk the 35-year-old defenseman's health further. It's unclear if he'll be ready to suit up for Friday's game versus the Senators or if the Maple Leafs will continue to be cautious with him throughout the rest of the preseason.