Benn (upper body) participated in a full practice Monday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Benn is not expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against Anaheim. Still, it appears as though he is making progress. Benn has been sidelined since Nov. 23. He has one goal, one assist, eight shots on net, 15 blocks and 18 hits in six games with the Leafs this season.
