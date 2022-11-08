Benn (groin) was taken the injured reserve list Tuesday.
Benn had a goal and an assist in four AHL games during a conditioning stint. Now that he's healthy, he'll likely serve primarily as Toronto's seventh defenseman.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jordie Benn: Heads to AHL for conditioning•
-
Maple Leafs' Jordie Benn: Lands on LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Jordie Benn: Missing start of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jordie Benn: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Jordie Benn: Exits contest early•
-
Maple Leafs' Jordie Benn: Linking up with Leafs•