Benn (upper body) was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Coach Sheldon Keefe said that Benn is week-to-week at this time. Benn has played the last six games for the Maple Leafs after starting the season on injured reserve with a groin injury. He has a goal and two points with 18 hits and 15 blocked shots this season.
