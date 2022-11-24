Benn (upper body) was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said that Benn is week-to-week at this time. Benn has played the last six games for the Maple Leafs after starting the season on injured reserve with a groin injury. He has a goal and two points with 18 hits and 15 blocked shots this season.

