Benn left Wednesday's game versus the Devils with an upper-body injury, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe is unsure how long Benn might be sidelined. The defenseman will undergo further evaluation, with an update possible for Thursday. At this point, it seems questionable at best for Benn to play Friday versus the Wild, but he's yet to be officially ruled out.
