Duszak was added to the taxi squad Friday.

Duszak has yet to get into an NHL game in two seasons since during pro. In 19 minor-league games with the Marlies this year, the 23-year-old blueliner registered two goals, six helpers and four PIM. Even if Duszak is elevated to the active roster ahead of Saturday's clash with Ottawa, he remains a long shot to get into a game for the Maple Leafs this season.