Maple Leafs' Joseph Duszak: Signs with Toronto
Duszak signed a two-year future entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Duszak comes from Mercyhurst University, recording 99 points in 101 career games. The 21-year-old could figure to provide offense from the back end in the future, but will join AHL Toronto Marlies on a try-out basis first.
