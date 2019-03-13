Maple Leafs' Joseph Duszak: Signs with Toronto

Duszak signed a two-year future entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Duszak comes from Mercyhurst University, recording 99 points in 101 career games. The 21-year-old could figure to provide offense from the back end in the future, but will join AHL Toronto Marlies on a try-out basis first.

