Woll (personal) was activated to the 23-man roster Friday.

Woll's return to the team comes at a good time, considering Anthony Stolarz (upper body) is currently on the shelf. It's unclear when Woll might be given his first start of the NHL season, though he could be in the mix as early as Saturday's road clash with Chicago.

