Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Added to NHL roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (personal) was activated to the 23-man roster Friday.
Woll's return to the team comes at a good time, considering Anthony Stolarz (upper body) is currently on the shelf. It's unclear when Woll might be given his first start of the NHL season, though he could be in the mix as early as Saturday's road clash with Chicago.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Goes nearly two periods for Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Headed to AHL Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Begins preparing for return•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Moved to long-term injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Moves to IR•