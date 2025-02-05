Woll made 23 saves in a 6-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Woll played another strong game, especially with the Leafs racking up five minor penalties by the 5:06 mark of the second period. The Flames did score twice with the man advantage, but it's hard to fault him for those. Woll is one win from the 20 mark this season, and his 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage are strong marks. He's already played a lot of hockey this season given his short NCAA seasons, so it will be good to get Anthony Stolarz (knee) back on the bench to keep the pairing as strong as possible.