Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back in action
Woll (finger) will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Sabres, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Woll missed the Traverse City prospect tournament earlier this month due to a fractured finger, but he's evidently already had enough time to recover from that injury. The Boston College product is expected to spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Toronto.
