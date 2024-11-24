Woll will get the start at home Saturday against Utah, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
The Leafs will turn to Woll again after the 26-year-old netminder posted a 31-save shutout against Vegas on Wednesday. Woll has won his last three starts, posting an impressive .949 save percentage in that span.
