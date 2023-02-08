Woll was recalled from AHL Toronto under emergency conditions Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Fresh off his appearance as an AHL All-Star, Woll is back with the Maple Leafs. This move indicates Matt Murray (ankle) remains questionable for Friday's game in Columbus. Woll will likely serve as backup to Ilya Samsonov while he's with the big club.
