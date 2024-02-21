Woll (ankle) was sent to AHL Toronto for a conditioning stint Wednesday.

Woll hasn't played since Dec. 7 because of his ankle injury. He has an 8-5-1 record, 2.80 GAA and .916 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. Heading to the minors to shake off the rust suggests that Woll's getting close to returning, and when the 25-year-old is ready to play for the Maple Leafs, he'll likely split the goaltending duties with Ilya Samsonov while Martin Jones might return to the AHL, provided he can clear waivers. It's also possible Toronto will opt to carry three goaltenders for what remains of the campaign.