Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Begins pro career with shutout
Making his first AHL start Saturday, Woll stopped all 23 shots in faced in Toronto's 3-0 shutout of Manitoba.
Woll is clearly recovered from a broken finger he suffered last month at the Traverse City Prospect Tournament. The 2016 third-rounder (62nd overall) was a bit up and down in his three years at Boston College, but his potential is undeniable. Expect Woll and fellow goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to split time in net for the Marlies this season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.