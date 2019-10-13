Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Begins pro career with shutout

Making his first AHL start Saturday, Woll stopped all 23 shots in faced in Toronto's 3-0 shutout of Manitoba.

Woll is clearly recovered from a broken finger he suffered last month at the Traverse City Prospect Tournament. The 2016 third-rounder (62nd overall) was a bit up and down in his three years at Boston College, but his potential is undeniable. Expect Woll and fellow goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to split time in net for the Marlies this season.