Woll will patrol the home crease in Game 7 against Florida on Sunday, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Woll is coming off a 22-save performance in Friday's 2-0 shutout win over the Panthers in Game 6. He has a 3-3 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .893 save percentage across six appearances this postseason. However, Woll has been stellar in elimination games during his NHL playoff career, going 4-1 with a 1.13 GAA, a .958 save percentage and one shutout.