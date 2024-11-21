Woll made 31 saves in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

It's the 26-year-old's first shutout of the season, and the second of his career. Woll has won three straight starts and has worked his way back into a timeshare with Anthony Stolarz, and through four outings in November he's gone 3-1-0 with a 1.74 GAA and .931 save percentage.