Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Busted digit is big setback
Woll fractured a finger and missed the recent Traverse City rookie tournament, reports Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca.
Woll is a big, lanky goalie (6-foot-4, 202 lbs) who made more than 30 starts in three straight seasons at Boston College. Last season, he put up a solid 2.41 GAA and .919 save percentage on an Eagles squad that won just 14 games. Woll was expected to use the Traverse City tourney to strut his stuff against Ian Scott, the Leafs' other young goalie prospect. One is likely to be the AHL Toronto Marlies starter, while the other will end up with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL). It's uncertain how long this injury will affect Woll, but Scott already has a head start on him for the AHL gig.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.