Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Busted digit is big setback

Woll fractured a finger and missed the recent Traverse City rookie tournament, reports Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca.

Woll is a big, lanky goalie (6-foot-4, 202 lbs) who made more than 30 starts in three straight seasons at Boston College. Last season, he put up a solid 2.41 GAA and .919 save percentage on an Eagles squad that won just 14 games. Woll was expected to use the Traverse City tourney to strut his stuff against Ian Scott, the Leafs' other young goalie prospect. One is likely to be the AHL Toronto Marlies starter, while the other will end up with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL). It's uncertain how long this injury will affect Woll, but Scott already has a head start on him for the AHL gig.