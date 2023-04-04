Woll was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Woll's promotion could be an indication that Matt Murray (concussion) will not be available versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. While the 24-year-old Woll has been used infrequently, he is still riding a three-game winning streak that is stretched out over a month. Still, with Woll's recent run of form, he could see some extra starts heading into the final games of the regular season.