Woll was called up from the AHL on an emergency basis Sunday.
Woll will back up Ilya Samsonov on Sunday with Matt Murray (ankle) unable to play. Woll played well in four appearances with the Leafs last season, going 3-1-0 with a .911 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder is 12-1-0 with a .928 save percentage this year with AHL Toronto.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Set to practice with Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Still dealing with shoulder problem•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Sidelined by shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Concedes five in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Lands multi-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Injures knee Saturday•