Woll was called up from the AHL on an emergency basis Sunday.

Woll will back up Ilya Samsonov on Sunday with Matt Murray (ankle) unable to play. Woll played well in four appearances with the Leafs last season, going 3-1-0 with a .911 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder is 12-1-0 with a .928 save percentage this year with AHL Toronto.