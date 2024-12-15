Woll made 22 saves in a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Saturday.

He allowed three goals. With Anthony Stolarz (lower body) sidelined, Woll is now the go-to guy in the Leafs net. The two men have formed a statistically dominant duo, so Woll won't have any problems giving Stolarz, who is day-to-day, some rest. He's 8-4-0 with a 2.24 GAA and .918 save percentage this season. The Leafs have a 19-hour turnaround to Sunday's game at home against Buffalo, so Dennis Hildeby may get the call.