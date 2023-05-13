Woll made 40 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Maple Leafs' second-round series.

Making his second straight start, Woll found himself in a 2-0 hole after the first period, but the rookie netminder stood on his head in the second and turned aside all 18 shots he faced, giving the Leafs a chance to mount a comeback that ultimately fell short in OT. With their season now over, the focus will soon turn to the 2023-24 campaign, and the 24-year-old could play a significant role in it -- Ilya Samsonov (upper body) is a free agent this summer, and while Matt Murray has one more season left on his contract, his inconsistency and troubles staying healthy could leave Toronto's starting job in net wide open.