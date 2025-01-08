Woll made 30 saves in a 3-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Woll's uptick in consistency of late has helped produce five straight wins with just 10 goals allowed. He has already started 19 games this season (he started 23 last year), and his record is 19-14-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .915 save percentage. Plus the team in front of Woll has elevated its game, especially defensively, while they continue to score. It's a great scenario for Woll, but we need to keep an eye on his workload and adjust accordingly.