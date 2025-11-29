default-cbs-image
Woll made 30 saves in a 4-2 loss to Washington on Friday.

He allowed three goals. Woll was excellent, keeping his struggling teammates in the game when they may not have deserved it. He's been the team's best player over the last handful of games. Woll will take a seat Saturday as Dennis Hildeby gets the nod in a back-to-back.

