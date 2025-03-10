Woll will guard the road goal against Utah on Monday, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Woll has won four of his last six outings but has surrendered eight goals on 41 shots in his past two starts (1-1-0). He has a 21-12-0 record with one shutout, a 2.78 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. Utah is tied for 19th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.