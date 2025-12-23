Woll will protect the home net against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday, with the final two goals being empty-netters. He has a 5-4-1 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 15th in the league with 3.03 goals per game this year.