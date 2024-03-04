Woll will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's home tilt with the Bruins, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

After missing nearly three months of action, Woll returned to face the Coyotes on Feb. 29 and stopped 30 of 32 shots in a win. He's 9-5-1 this season with a 2.74 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 16 appearances. The 25-year-old should start seeing fairly regular playing time now that he's healthy.