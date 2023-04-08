Woll was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Woll has won four straight games while allowing just six total goals on 107 shots during that stretch. His demotion likely means that Matt Murray (head) will be available Saturday against Montreal. If not, expect Woll to be recalled again.
