Woll saved 46 of 49 shots in a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

With goaltenders Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) and Matt Murray (concussion) unavailable, Woll was summoned from the minors and delivered a clutch performance. Tampa Bay tested him often, firing at least 14 shots in each period, but Woll managed to keep the game under control to secure the victory. He has a 5-1-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .934 save percentage in six contests this season. If Samsonov and Murray are still out Thursday, then Woll will probably guard the road crease against the Rangers.

